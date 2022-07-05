Colona residents asked to conserve water until further notice

Colona on Tuesday asked residents to conserve water until further notice after one of the city’s well pumps had problems during a storm on Monday.

The pump was being repaired, but it may not be running until next week, according to a news release from Rich Holman, Colona’s mayor. In the meantime, he asked residents to limit filling swimming pools, or watering lawns and gardens until further notice.

Cooling centers are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Colona City Hall and the Scott Family Park Lodge, the release states.

