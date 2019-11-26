Colona's Tanner Whipple earns a gold in dirt bike race

COLONA – It was drive and determination that earned a gold medal for Tanner Whipple in the recent International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) in Algarve, Portugal.
Whipple, son of Ron and Luann Whipple, Colona, and a 2018 graduate of Geneseo High School, competed in the six day “motorcycle dirt bike” race in mid-November.
Prior to leaving for the race, the young man said if he finished the race in six days, he would earn a bronze medal, but his goal was to earn a gold medal for the United States.
The event in Portugal involved riding 190-plus miles per day for six days.
The Six Day Enduro is the oldest off-road motorcycle event in the world and is known as “a test of machine, rider skill and reliability and has attracted national teams from as many as 35 nations," Ron Whipple said.
“It was strictly man and machine, and I was the only one who could touch my bike for the six days,” Tanner Whipple said.
Whipple was one of 21 riders who qualified to represent the United States in the race. He was in competition with 800 riders from around the world.
He shared some of his journal writings which included thoughts from the first two days of the ISDE, when he wrote, “Day 1 & 2 are done! The terrain here is like nothing I’ve ever ridden before. Mix that with how rough the trail gets, it’s been a crazy experience already. Day 1 I felt good on the bike all day, just had a couple times the nerves got to me. Lost almost a minute in section 3 which cost me but you’re going to have that. Day 2, I was better at limiting mistakes and never crashed once. I felt even better today and rode better too! The sections today were gnarly. Today, I changed a front and rear tire for tomorrow’s rain. I changed both and got them on my bike in just over 10 minutes! For me that’s FAST! Tomorrow, we get a new loop along with some new tests.”
He concluded his first two days in his journal with, “Very happy with how I’m doing so far.”
Whipple described the third day as “an unusual day,” because of the weather and the transfer sections he rode. The Club riders were cut off after half the day due to the trails being impassable.
“The transfer trails we rode were the most insane, gnarly, and unforgettable riding I’ve ever done,” he said. “And if that wasn’t exciting enough, on day 4, we were given 15 extra minutes because the ambulance flipped upside down. Luckily, it hadn’t reached the injured rider yet when that happened … these past two days have been crazy, but in them, I have been riding the best I have all week.”
“ISDE is over (International Six Day Enduro)!” he wrote in his journal. “I stayed healthy Days 5 & 6, and rode the best I could, and earned my first GOLD medal!”
Whipple said the entire journey “flew by and I’m relieved the pressure is off, but I would easily do it all again tomorrow if I could.”
The annual ISDE is held in a different country every year and Whipple said he plans to compete to take part in the 2020 ISDE in Italy.
He also expressed his appreciation to Jared Hall, Springfield, a fellow rider who accompanied Whipple, and said, “He taught me everything I needed to know about ISDE. Throughout the entire trip he stayed with me, kept me calm, and is the reason I got gold! I can’t thank him and his dad (Jay Hall, Springfield) enough for everything they did for me.”
Cost of the two-week trip and stay in Portugal for the Tanner family was estimated at $20,000 plus, and the family was responsible for all of their own expenses.
The Whipple family also was helped with the cost from a fundraiser hosted by Jerrod and Andrea Minnaert, Geneseo.