WHAT'S NEW: The council gave preliminary approval Monday to the massage therapy business request for $130,000 in a lump-sum TIF reimbursement and learned of Scott and Julie Cocquit's $2 million to $2.5 million plans for a convenience store, gas station and restaurant — also to be located at the Stonebridge commercial location. Economic development administrator Rich Holman said the Cocquits would also be seeking a lump-sum TIF reimbursement, but it would likely happen over two fiscal years in 2023 and 2024, due to budget constraints. "It's a monumental project," said Holman, noting the Cocquits have an outstanding reputation in Henry County and beyond. "We've been looking for this project for 20 years and it's finally come." He said the Cocquits would like to open by the end of the year or the first of next year. The first reading of the TIF inducement would be on the May 8 council meeting agenda. "It sounds like a good project," said newly seated Mayor Donald Ropp.

WHAT'S NEXT: During the committee of the whole meeting, public works chairman Larry Swemline said the engineer's estimate for the repainting and sandblasting of the 8th Street water tower is $749,250, although the more realistic cost would be $700,000. He noted Four Bridges Consulting had inspected all the city's water tanks and more are in need of repair. Mayor Ropp suggested re-evaluating all the tanks to see where the city stands in terms of a comprehensive plan with them. The council decided to have an action item to go out for bids on the 8th Street tower placed on the May 8 agenda. The council also voted down a plan to accept a $40,000 grant for an outdoor exercise stations contingent on fund-raising for $120,000 by the end of June; however Laura Lamantia gave a heartfelt plea for reconsideration at the close of the meeting and Mayor Ropp said perhaps it could be reconsidered at the next meeting. In remarks at the start of the meeting, Mayor Ropp said it's his intention to be a full-time mayor.