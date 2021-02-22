Colona tables bridge issue to give time for more public comments

WHAT'S NEW: At Monday's council meeting, six residents spoke against the project based on increased traffic, safety on a street where children play in the street, safety from drunk drivers with at least one bar in the vicinity, lack of need for the project with upcoming changes to Illinois 84 and concern that yards would be lost if the road isn't wide enough. A petition with four pages of names was presented to Mayor Rick Lack. School Superintendent Carl Johnson spoke in favor of the project, saying everyone on the east side of Illinois 84 could avoid navigating the busy state highway. He said the school would be ready to construct a one-way north of Colona Road, which would be a "safer exit plan than what currently exists." Fire Chief John Swan also talked in favor of the project, noting fire departments don't like dead ends or cul-de-sacs, but the biggest issue is safety. He said over the years four school children have lost their lives on Illinois 84. "I'm asking you to keep considering what this crossing can do," he said. The council had had a resolution on the agenda for a feasibility study for the project, but instead approved tabling the vote until March 22. Additional public comments will be heard at 6 p.m. prior to the start of the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m.