Colona tables holiday pay; considers promotion for one

WHAT WE KNOW: Two years ago, the city stopped paying holiday pay for the three summer holidays to seasonal and part-time workers who were on regular schedules.

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rich Holman said he wanted to bring the holiday pay issue to the council. Treasurer Jen Legare said reinstating holiday pay would cost $4,600 per year, which had not been budgeted for the current year. Aldermen voted to table the request but to put a $2,600 promotion for Mark Betcher on the next council agenda. The proposal is for Betcher to receive lead man pay. "Roofing, windows, siding, electrical -- he saves a ton of money for the city," said Public Works Director Mike Stephens.

WHAT'S NEXT: Holman recapped total expenditures in TIFs 3 and 4, noting TIF 3 along Rt. 84 expires in 2023 and the final payments will be made in 2024. TIF 4 at Rt. 6 and I-80 expires in 2027. Holman said he has a professional opinion that extending TIF 4 by 12 years would be a good thing and would allow the city to bring in more businesses. He said a new area for the TIF would be Cleveland Road starting by Interstate 80 and heading toward Green River Road. "There are some business opportunities coming in that we would need to annex for and owners of the property are interested in annexation," said the mayor.