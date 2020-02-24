Colona to consider golf cart ordinance

WHAT'S NEW: At the request of Ald. Rich Holman, 4th Ward, golf carts again appeared on Monday's agenda. Holman was absent Monday, but the council discussed a possible ordinance suggested by Police Chief Mike Swemline, based on that of Carbondale and another town. Swemline conducted a survey of residents last year that found 75 percent were in favor of golf carts on the streets. The police chief said he has mixed feelings on it due to safety concerns. "A lot of other towns are doing it; it's not like we're reinventing the wheel," he added. Ald. Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, said he was concerned that the city would be liable in case a small child got hurt on one. "It's no different than a car or anything else," said Ald. Mike King, 2nd Ward. "Anyone can be sued anytime, anywhere -- it don't mean you're going to win it," said Ald. Larry Swemline, 2nd Ward. King said at $60 per cart registration, it could be a revenue source for the city. Mayor Rick Lack said he will direct the finance committee to draft an ordinance which would be on the March 23 council agenda.