 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Colona to host new Sunday music series

  • 0

The city of Colona invites music lovers to Hennepin Canal Parkway Pavilion on Sundays to take part in the new concert series, "Music on the Canal."

The series runs through Sept. 25 and features a different band each week playing from 4 to 6 p.m. This Sunday's band will be The Night People.

Admission is free and participants can bring drinks, snacks, blankets and lawn chairs. Twin River Little League also will be at every concert with a snack stand featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, candy and refreshments. All proceeds will go back to the league.

The pavilion is located off Illinois Route 84/5th Avenue in Colona, next to the Colona Fire Department.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Two Individuals identified from rollover crash on Highway 61 Friday afternoon

Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News