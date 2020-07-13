Colona to talk to bar about noise issue

WHAT WE KNOW: Grease Monkeys Bar and Grill, 709 First Street, has been the target of noise complaints for several years.

WHAT'S NEW: Three women spoke to the city council Monday about noise coming from the bar. Lani DeLoose said she didn't want the business shut down, she just wanted there to be no noise at 12:40 a.m. when it was supposed to shut off at midnight. She told of a jurisdictional problem too, with the county telling her to call the city and complain about the noise and the city refusing to respond.

Shelby Penney presented a petition with 51 signatures that she said were gathered within the previous 24 hours. She said they wanted amplified music turned way down and noted some people had sold their homes to get away from it. She said she worked for the biggest medical facility in the area and getting nine hours of sleep in three days and working 36 hours could put her at risk of making a mistake that could "ultimately cost you your life."

"We pay taxes; we should be able to rest in our own homes," she said.

Helen Barnes said she lives six blocks away but heard it two nights this past weekend, and when her sleep is jeopardized, she gets migraine headaches.