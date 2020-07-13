Colona to talk to bar about noise issue

WHAT WE KNOW: Grease Monkeys Bar and Grill, 709 First Street, has been the target of noise complaints for several years.
WHAT'S NEW: Three women spoke to the city council Monday about noise coming from the bar. Lani DeLoose said she didn't want the business shut down, she just wanted there to be no noise at 12:40 a.m. when it was supposed to shut off at midnight. She told of a jurisdictional problem too, with the county telling her to call the city and complain about the noise and the city refusing to respond.
Shelby Penney presented a petition with 51 signatures that she said were gathered within the previous 24 hours. She said they wanted amplified music turned way down and noted some people had sold their homes to get away from it. She said she worked for the biggest medical facility in the area and getting nine hours of sleep in three days and working 36 hours could put her at risk of making a mistake that could "ultimately cost you your life."
"We pay taxes; we should be able to rest in our own homes," she said.
Helen Barnes said she lives six blocks away but heard it two nights this past weekend, and when her sleep is jeopardized, she gets migraine headaches.
"Either tone it down or don't have it," she said. "I know small business is the backbone of this country — I get that and I hear it."
Alderman Rich Holman said after complaints in the past, the city "never made anything official" but understood the business was only going to have five or six events and cut them off at 11 p.m. "Now it's midnight or later," he said. Mayor Rick Lack said he was meeting with the owners later this week on the issue.
WHAT'S NEXT: The city has been working with the Colona Mobile Home Park for at least a year on the problem of floodwaters leaking into the facility's sewer system. Aldermen on Monday voted to spend up to $50,000 on a lift station project at the mobile home park, formerly Kershaw's. A total of $40,158 will be spent for two hydromatic pumps and one duplex control panel and the rest to run new power to the equipment. The old pumps were put in 20 or 21 years ago. Public Works Director Chris Lenth said solids were continuously plugging up the equipment at present and he was sending employees down there on a daily basis.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.