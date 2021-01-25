Colona turns down Verizon lease issue

WHAT'S NEW : Aldermen on Monday failed to advance any motion for a transfer of the lease, noting the requirement for 99-year extensions on the agreement. The action brings an end to the proposals. As long as Verizon continues to exercise five-year renewals, Colona stands to take in nearly $700,000 in lease payments through 2038. The two firms were initially offering $460,000 and $470,000 in one-time, lump-sum payments.

WHAT'S NEXT: Saying he's been getting calls from residents who are opposed to a new street crossing over the Hennepin Canal at South Third Street, Alderman Tom Jones asked if there could be a public meeting about the project. "I think they should have their opinions expressed," he said. Resident Melanie Hergert came to city hall to ask about the project's status. Mayor Rick Lack noted the city is at the beginning stages of the project and has $336,000 in a Rebuild Illinois grant. He said he contacted Bi-State Regional Commission for help in filling out paperwork. An online application has been completed to the Illinois Department of Transportation. "We'll have to get bids. If it exceeds the funds we have, it may not go through. If it fits within the scope of the grant we applied for, it'll probably go through," he said.