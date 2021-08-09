Colona's $6 surcharge to be reallocated for other needs

WHAT WE KNOW: The city will be paying off its 2012 series water-sewer bonds as of September 1, which is two years early, saving the city $11,050 in interest. The bonds carried a $6 surcharge on residents' water bills.
WHAT'S NEW: City Treasurer Jen Legare said the city has another sewer bond series, 2019, and as years go forward the city doesn't have enough to cover payments. Legare said the city needs to take $3 of the present $6 surcharge and put it toward the 2019 bonds, and she said the remaining $3 should be spent towards the waste fund, the water flat charge and the sewer flat charge. "Residentes won't have an increase in their water or sewer; they'll just see it allocated differently," she said. City clerk Barbara Winegar said the last water/sewer rate increase was in 2016. Ordinances reflecting the changes will be brought to the Aug. 23 council meeting.
WHAT'S NEXT: Public works director Mike Stephens reported the farmhouse at Colona's Scott Family Park needs a lot of repairs, including a new roof, deck replacement, sealing the basement and electrical issues and cost would be around $31,000. There has also been some animal infestation. "We really don't rent it out a whole lot," he said. Mayor Rich Holman directed Stephens to find out if the Colona Fire Department would want to use it for training with rubble removal or straight demolition and bring costs back to the committee of the whole.
Aldermen didn't move to expel Aaron Lindquist from Scott Family Park. Holman said Lindquist had agreed to remove electrical work that was not up to code and to clean off a tent site from the slab adjacent to his camper. "At this point, I feel Mr. Lindquist has abided by our requests," said Holman. He noted he was planning to appoint two to three aldermen to a committee to look at resort rules for the 2022 season and bring them to the full council.
LISA HAMMER