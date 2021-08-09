Colona's $6 surcharge to be reallocated for other needs

WHAT WE KNOW: The city will be paying off its 2012 series water-sewer bonds as of September 1, which is two years early, saving the city $11,050 in interest. The bonds carried a $6 surcharge on residents' water bills.

WHAT'S NEW: City Treasurer Jen Legare said the city has another sewer bond series, 2019, and as years go forward the city doesn't have enough to cover payments. Legare said the city needs to take $3 of the present $6 surcharge and put it toward the 2019 bonds, and she said the remaining $3 should be spent towards the waste fund, the water flat charge and the sewer flat charge. "Residentes won't have an increase in their water or sewer; they'll just see it allocated differently," she said. City clerk Barbara Winegar said the last water/sewer rate increase was in 2016. Ordinances reflecting the changes will be brought to the Aug. 23 council meeting.