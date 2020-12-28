Colona's auditor reports on ‘good year’ for the city

WHAT'S NEW: Auditor John Timmer told the council Monday about a "good year for the city" in which assets increased by $550,000 over the prior year and cash increased by $411,000 over the prior year. He said the city has approximately four months of expenditures in cash on hand. He also pointed out a big factor in the positive change in net assets was reducing the police pension liability from $3.9 million to $3 million due to investment performance and increased funding. He noted I.M.R.F. liability had also been trimmed from a little under $1 million to $600,000. He said both pensions are still less than 50 percent funded, however. He recommended going beyond the state's insurance division's actuarial evaluation of the police pension fund to an actual actuarial evaluation that would have additional disclosure information as required. The audit was approved in a 4-0 vote; aldermen Dale Hillman and Mike King were absent.