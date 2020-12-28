Colona's auditor reports on ‘good year’ for the city

WHAT WE KNOW: Fiscal year 2020 ended April 30, before most of the effects of COVID-19 were felt.
WHAT'S NEW: Auditor John Timmer told the council Monday about a "good year for the city" in which assets increased by $550,000 over the prior year and cash increased by $411,000 over the prior year. He said the city has approximately four months of expenditures in cash on hand. He also pointed out a big factor in the positive change in net assets was reducing the police pension liability from $3.9 million to $3 million due to investment performance and increased funding. He noted I.M.R.F. liability had also been trimmed from a little under $1 million to $600,000. He said both pensions are still less than 50 percent funded, however. He recommended going beyond the state's insurance division's actuarial evaluation of the police pension fund to an actual actuarial evaluation that would have additional disclosure information as required. The audit was approved in a 4-0 vote; aldermen Dale Hillman and Mike King were absent.
WHAT'S NEXT: Resident Charles Massarolo spoke during public comments to ask the council to table plans to build a road over the Hennepin Canal at South Third Street. Massarolo explained he liked his dead-end street, and he said unlike the bridge on the Green Rock side, this would have railroad tracks blocking traffic no matter which way people turned. "With the zigzag, it could lead somebody into the Hennepin Canal if they're not careful," he said.
Clerk Barbara Winegar announced the following candidates in the April 6 municipal election: for mayor, Rich Holman and Jim Dooley; for clerk, Winegar; for first ward alderman, Amanda Stablein; for second ward alderman, Sarah Lack and Mary Carlson; for third ward, Mick Painter and Tom Jones and for fourth ward, Debara Shady-Dahl.