Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet to campaign in eastern Iowa
2020 Democratic Caucus

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) is coming to eastern Iowa this weekend as part of his campaign for president.

Bennet, who has been in the U.S. Senate since 2009, will campaign in five counties, with stops in Muscatine and Bettendorf. With under three months until the Iowa caucuses, Bennet’s campaign for the Democratic nomination is considered a longshot. His support is between 0% and 1% in the polls.

Bennet, who celebrates his 55th birthday on Thanksgiving, visited Muscatine in October. He's also recently purchased ads broadcast in the Quad-Cities. 

His stops this weekend and early next week near the Quad-Cities are below:

SUNDAY, DEC. 1:

Meet and Greet with Johnson County Caucusgoers

  • Time: 5:00 PM
  • Location: Carpenters Local 1260, 1008 William Street #101A, Iowa City, IA

MONDAY, DEC. 2:

Meet and Greet with Muscatine County Caucusgoers

  • Time: 9:00 AM
  • Location: Black Pearl Cafe, 413 East 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA

Meet and Greet with Clinton County Caucusgoers

  • Time: 12:00 PM
  • Location: Jenny’s Diner, 517 North 2nd Street, Clinton, IA

Meet and Greet with Scott County Caucusgoers

  • Time: 5:30 PM
  • Location: Ross’ Restaurant, 2297 Falcon Avenue, Bettendorf, IA
52nd Annual Democrats Labor Day Picnic

Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks at the 52nd Annual Democrats' Labor Day Picnic at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in East Moline.

 GARY KRAMBECK /

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times. 

