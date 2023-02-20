During Heart Month, heart disease will take the lives of too many people in our community. The annual average number of deaths in the Quad Cities is 4.7% higher than the national average. Also alarming is the prevalence of heart disease is 8.4% compared to the national average of 6.1%. The encouraging news is heart disease is preventable.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity Heart Center takes its mission as the region’s established leader in heart care and prevention to heart with free prevention activities and world-class care when you need it. This February marks three exciting milestones that reflect the hard work and dedication of our cardiology team and their commitment to happier and healthier hearts.

1,800th Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation graduate

Trinity Heart Center was first in the Quad Cities region to offer Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation. The program helps patients develop healthy lifestyle habits through diet, exercise and a healthy mindset.

Trinity Heart Center also offers free heart disease prevention resources to help you live longer and feel healthier, including:

• Heart to Heart education that brings experts to you to learn about heart disease prevention, treatment and ways to live more heart healthy. The next event, Women and Heart Disease: Know the Signs and Symptoms, is Feb. 28, presented by Alyas Chaudhry, MD, Cardiac Surgery Associates, S.C. Register at unitypoint.org/QCHeartHealth.

• Cooking with Heart cooking courses that help you transition to a healthier, plant-based eating pattern. You get step-by-step instructions for making delicious recipes and learn how to tailor recipes to your own taste preferences and get meals on your table in no time. Next class starts March 2, register at unitypoint.org/cookingwithheart.

• HeartAware risk assessment, a free online questionnaire, that measures a person’s risk of developing heart disease. It takes about seven minutes to complete. Take it now at unitypoint.org/HeartAware.

250th WATCHMAN

Trinity Heart Center recently helped the 250th person receive a successful implant of the WATCHMAN device, which reduces the risk of blood clots, stroke and reliance on blood thinners for patients with an irregular heartbeat.

In 2020, Trinity became the first in the Quad Cities to offer the WATCHMAN device, an approved alternative to long-term blood thinner therapy for patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) not caused by a heart valve problem. The minimally invasive procedure takes a short amount of time and allows patients to be discharged the following day with return to their normal activities in a few days.

500th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

We also celebrate the 500th person to receive a TAVR in the Quad Cities since Trinity first offered this procedure in 2016.

The minimally invasive procedure used to treat severe aortic stenosis, a common type of heart valve disease, helps restore healthy blood flow by replacing a diseased valve with an artificial one. Traditionally, people needed open heart surgery to fix this condition, which can carry greater risks. TAVR recipients experience a shorter recovery period and can usually return home the day after the procedure breathing easier.

To learn more about our cardiac care and comprehensive treatment options, visit unitypoint.org/QCHeartHealth or call 309-779-5340.