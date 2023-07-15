Home…

As cornballish as it sounds — and I’m OK with a little homespun now and then — I love where I live.

I take exception when transplants, ungrateful move-ins and passersby — throw shade at whatever community they land in locally, pointing out — in their opinion — we don’t have this or that.

Truth be told, we have all of this and darn near all of that.

I also loathe national television stereotypes — a college football game for an example — featuring some dude in the corn or bean field for a fall Saturday football game. The importance of the American Farmer is not lost on me, but not everyone who calls Iowa home drives tractors to work, school or to play.

And it’s Iowa, not Idaho. I don’t have potatoes in my backyard.

My son, who loves his hometown, tells his college football teammates he is from Illinois to avoid one lengthy explanation, then says, “I’m from a Chicago suburb,’’ to avoid having to make another lengthy clarification to Californians and Floridians about his hometown community bordering the Mississippi River.

But I digress.

I'm from Rock Island, grew up there, bought my first house there and moved on up to the East Side (you young people can Google the Jeffersons TV show for the reference) to Bettendorf 20 years ago. I was told the streets there were paved with gold.

I still love all that is Rock Island, but Bettendorf — great city services, best city manager anywhere and top-notch mayor — has grown on me.

For years, I never liked Moline: too soft, snooty, could never win the big one, but always had Whitey’s Ice Cream and great schools in its corner. Along comes an amazing mayor, some go-getters in the parks department and a basketball team that blows the “soft’’ theory to smithereens. I still have no idea what in the blazes a Maroon is, but Moline has gained positive steam, albeit not Rock Island steam, in my eyes, the past few years.

For as long as I can remember, East Moline — a horrible city name — has been a personal favorite of mine.

Great mayors, good people up and down — and below — the “Avenue’’ — and some coaches — who when I began my ink-stained journey four decades ago — treated me as family. They come no finer than Jim Sanders, the retired United Township (should still be East Moline High School) football coach.

As cool as East Mo is, it’s long baffled me why it jumped on the Moline bandwagon just for a name. East Moline? Come on, you are better than that. It would have been great if Silvis and Colona would have fallen under one roof with East Moline and built a mega city to stand up to Moline.

As much as it would have made sense to make Milan part of Rock Island decades ago, I love the Little Village that Could. It has stood the test of time on its own. I’m a huge Milan fan and even offered it up to the Olympic decision-makers as a perfect spot for the 2024 games. Who knew Paris would sneak in and steal it?

As much as I admire Bettendorf, I have never been able to wrap my arms around Davenport, though I’m a mega-fan of its mayor and its schools and have several friends serving as first responders. Davenport has always just missed in certain areas, like flood protection, a chance to make a great riverfront ballpark with great ownership even greater and ways to enhance its northern half with more than chain fast-food operations. I have always been in the belief that as the largest city of our special community, Davenport strived to do more with less and it has cost it.

If I didn’t live where I do, I’d ask Eldridge, Iowa, for citizenship. Great schools, solid city leaders and as inviting a community as there is on the local landscape. Kind of a rural Rock Island and Bettendorf rolled into one.

The people out that way are just plain nice. Unlike LeClaire and Port Byron, who seem a little too big for their britches, Eldridge is perfect. Port Byron has amazing schools and great leadership on that end, but it fought with LeClaire over a rope in the water that you pulled on. The speed camera just outside LeClaire tells you all you need to know about where you are headed.

There are some special places just on the outskirts of our community. Geneseo rocks. Blue Grass, Iowa, is cool and should have joined up with Davenport years ago. Sherrard, Edgington and Orion are great communities, but if you claim allegiance to one you are locked in and cannot pull for the others. Folks out that way are serious about loyalties.

If today’s sermonette tells you anything, it's that we live in a pretty cool part of the country and do really well with what we have. We are giving and trusting folks, always willing to lend a hand up. We are flawed in some ways, but we are off-the-charts good in so many others.

Cornballish? Yeah, kinda. But I don’t care. We have all of this and darn-near all of that.

