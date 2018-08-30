The Rev. Rich Hendricks, of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, Davenport, will present "Combating Hate" as the theme of the Church Women United Fall Fellowship Sept. 28 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 N. Brady St., Davenport.
The Iowa Quad-Cities Unit, Rock Island/Milan Unit and East Moline and Surrounding Community Unit will be part of the event, which will be hosted by the Iowa Quad-Cities Unit.
Registration will be 9 a.m., with a brunch at $7 each and the program at 10:15 a.m.
Second Baptist, Rock Island, celebrates pastor and his family
The Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, will hold a 25th anniversary celebration of the Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III and "First Lady" Robbie Maxwell Williamson and family.
The theme “25 Years of Making A Difference” comes from Thessalonians 5:12-13.
The celebration will begin with a banquet Friday, Sept. 7, at the Holiday Inn Rock Island. Tickets are $18 for adults and $11 for children 12 and younger, and are available at the church Monday-Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and after services Sunday. A social hour will be 5:30-6 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., a program at 7 p.m. and a dance after the program.
On Sunday, Sept. 16, Sunday School will be held from 9-10 a.m.
A joint church service will be held at 10 a.m. The Rev. Ervin Yarbough of Greater Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, St. Louis, Missouri will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Gary Gaston, pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, East St. Louis, Illinois, and congregation will be guests for the afternoon program at 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the Pastor’s Anniversary Committee at 309-788-0677.
To make reservations for the brunch, call Susan Anderson, 563-359-4025 or email susananders@hotmail.com by Sept. 24.
Those attending should use the south entrance.