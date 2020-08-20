Come COVID-19 or derecho, show written for a Davenport native finally will go on Friday night

She said her mother had played Peter Pan as a teenager, and she had grown up seeing photos of her mother flying on stage. “They were always magical images to me,” she said — images that illustrated her mother’s spirit and the magic of theater.

As the title suggests, “my mom was turning 70, and I wanted to (write) a present for her. Because she’s an actor, it made sense to write a play,” Ruhl said.

“I wanted to write a play about her as Peter Pan, but also how you negotiate growing up within a larger family.” Her mom comes from a family of five, she said, “so I interviewed my family and asked them about their feelings and thoughts about growing up.”

From there, “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday” was born.

In the play, Ruhl said the characters are sitting around, sort of waiting for their father to die, and fighting about politics and such. “In the chaos of that, there’s this yearning to go back to childhood” and return to Neverland, she said. Then, there’s all these people in their 60s or 70s who start flying and trying to get back into their old nursery, she said.