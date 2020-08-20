Come COVID-19 or derecho, show written for a Davenport native finally will go on Friday night

After its in-person summer production was canceled by COVID-19, and its virtual reading was postponed last week by power and internet outages thanks to last Monday's derecho, the Mississippi Bend Players will finally present a virtual reading of “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday” Friday night through Zoom.
The play was written for Davenport native Kathleen Kehoe Ruhl by her famous daughter, playwright Sarah Ruhl, and first premiered in 2016 in Louisville, Ky. In the reading, Kathleen will reprise the role she inspired.
“I am looking forward to having (the) play come home to its roots,” said Sarah Ruhl. It has been “really sweet to have a play written about Davenport (feature) Davenport actors. … There’s a kind of closed loop about it.”
The virtual reading will be presented through Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, followed by a live Q&A session with Ruhl and the cast. A pre-show, featuring pictures and area history provided by Daniel Sheridan from Davenport Junior Theatre, will begin around 7 p.m. Admission is pay-what-you-can through augustana.edu/tickets, and a Zoom link to the performance will be sent out at noon. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Central Community Circle Food Pantry to support those in need in Davenport
Sarah Ruhl grew up in Wilmette, Ill., and now lives in Brooklyn. Kathleen now lives in Evanston, Ill. Growing up, Ruhl regularly traveled to the Quad-Cities to visit her grandparents in Davenport.
She said her mother had played Peter Pan as a teenager, and she had grown up seeing photos of her mother flying on stage. “They were always magical images to me,” she said — images that illustrated her mother’s spirit and the magic of theater.
As the title suggests, “my mom was turning 70, and I wanted to (write) a present for her. Because she’s an actor, it made sense to write a play,” Ruhl said.
“I wanted to write a play about her as Peter Pan, but also how you negotiate growing up within a larger family.” Her mom comes from a family of five, she said, “so I interviewed my family and asked them about their feelings and thoughts about growing up.”
From there, “For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday” was born.
In the play, Ruhl said the characters are sitting around, sort of waiting for their father to die, and fighting about politics and such. “In the chaos of that, there’s this yearning to go back to childhood” and return to Neverland, she said. Then, there’s all these people in their 60s or 70s who start flying and trying to get back into their old nursery, she said.
Not only are the characters sort of based on Ruhl’s mother and her siblings, there are Q-C references in the piece, too. For instance, Ruhl’s grandparents lived on McClellan Boulevard, she said, so there are references to the house. There’s a scene where the children are all flying and trying to get back into that house, but the nursery is locked.
“(I) feel bad for the current (owners),” Ruhl said, adding that people have since driven by to catch a glimpse of the home it references.
In addition, in the opening monologue, Ruhl said she talks about the Davenport Children’s Theater and some of her mother’s mentors there.
The experience of writing the play and seeing it come to life on stage (and on screen) has “been very sweet,” Ruhl said. “I just adore my mother’s family. They’re a huge part of the fabric of my life.”
Jackie McCall, Producing Artistic Director with Mississippi Bend Players and Brunner Theatre Outreach Coordinator at Augustana College, said after the MBP was forced to cancel its summer production of the show, Ruhl reached out and suggested a virtual presentation.
“Of course, we jumped at the opportunity, especially when Sarah agreed to be a part of a live Q&A with our audience members,” McCall said. “She was also kind enough to create a digital introduction for the piece that I think our audience will love.”
While it isn’t the production everyone had planned for, all who are involved are thrilled to pull it off.
“I know everyone is tired of being isolated, but I think those of us in the arts are especially lonely,” McCall said. “Our entire career is based on connecting with others, and that fellowship with our audience and other theater artists has all gone away. Being able to work on a show again, even through a screen, has really lifted all of our spirits, so I hope it will have the same effect on our audience.”
With performers spread out throughout Iowa and Illinois, the reading was pre-recorded “to take some of the worries about technical issues out of the equation,” McCall said.
With the learning curves Zoom presents paired with power and internet outages, “technology has been both our friend and our enemy during this process, but it's been a lot of fun.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.