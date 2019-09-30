One of America’s top comedians, Bill Engvall, will perform in Rhythm City Casino's Event Center on Friday, March 6, 2020, for two shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tickets ($25 to $60) go on sale Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., available at rhythmcitycasino.com, by calling 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave.
A 62-year-old native of Galveston, Texas, Engvall was most recently a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s "Dancing with the Stars," and made it to the finals. Earlier this year, he lent his voice to the animated comedy series "Bounty Hunters," which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom "The Bill Engvall Show."
Engvall was part of the successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show "Blue Collar TV" and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012, he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.
Engvall's first album, "Here’s Your Sign," is certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 weeks. His second album, "Dorkfish," also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent comedy albums. He has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography "Bill Engvall — Just A Guy."
In 1992, Engvall won the American Comedy Award for “Best Male Stand-up Comedian.” He appeared in several episodes of "Designing Women" and co-starred in "Delta" and "The Jeff Foxworthy Show."
For more information, visit billengvall.com.