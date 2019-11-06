MOLINE – After nearly 30 years, you can have the last laugh.
The final ComedySportz match in the Quad-Cities will be Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., at the Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Rated E for everyone, ComedySportz admission is $12 and features two teams of players competing for laughs and points, with a referee keeping things moving and calling fouls.
An average of 7-12 games are played during a match, drawn from a repertoire of over 100 improv games, and the audience picks winners.
Among 29 CSz affiliates in the U.S., CSzQC has billed itself the longest-running show in the Q-C and will be converting into “G.I.T. Improv,” following a 30-year run of family-friendly, competitive improv matches.
“It’ll definitely be a shift for comedy in the Quad-Cities, and we’re very excited about what the future holds,” said Jeff Adamson, co-founder, and co-owner of both CSz Quad Cities and G.I.T. Improv.
ComedySportz began in 1990, with successful runs at both the former ComedySportz Arena (now The Speakeasy) and at The Establishment in Rock Island, before relocating this summer to both The Spotlight Theatre in Moline and One Voice QC inside NorthPark Mall, Davenport (their first Iowa venue).
G.I.T. Improv – abbreviated to “G.I.T.” and previously known as Guys In Ties through 2018 – was formed by Jeff and Patrick Adamson, alongside fellow area improvisers, in 1997 as a response to companies, schools, and organizations looking for quality improv entertainment and training, but with a more professional feel and not involving teams.
G.I.T. (which has seven female performers) has gone on to bring the funny across the Midwest, including for charities, non-profits, corporate training workshops, coaching improv troupes, headlining improv festivals across the country, as well as having a decade-plus run of sold-out performances at The Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, Iowa.
“The community has been so wonderful supporting us during our three-decade tenure in Rock Island and our move to both Moline and Davenport this year,” said Patrick Adamson, CEO of CSz Quad Cities and co-founder of G.I.T. Improv. “We are looking forward to continue bringing the Quad-Cities the best in improv entertainment, and have reached a point as an organization where it makes the most sense – both fiscally and creatively – to move forward with our own original homegrown product.”
“G.I.T. is basically going to do strictly booked shows,” Jeff Adamson said Wednesday. “We're giving up the responsibility of doing regular shows. It's up to the client. As G.I.T., we do anywhere from 150-175 shows a year on the road. We're busy. ComedySportz is like 90 percent work for 10 percent profit, and G.I.T. is the other way around. It's just cleaner, simpler this way.”
CSz was founded in 1984, and the Q-C chapter had its first performance on March 20, 1990, Adamson said. The final chances to catch them will be at regular matches on Saturdays, Nov. 9, 16, and 23 at the Spotlight Theatre. There will be a final ComedySportz For Kids match at Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m.
In August 2010, ComedySportz became new tenants at the former Rocket Theater (The Establishment), 220 19th St., Rock Island, after many years after its former home next to Circa '21, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. After CSz left this year, the Center for Living Arts took over at The Establishment.
G.I.T. (also Rated E) will have public shows coming up Dec. 7 (musical improv with One Voice, for $20) at the church in NorthPark), and the first three Saturdays in December at 8 p.m. (for $10), at the Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. One will be the Wisenheimer show, and the next two a combination of late-night shows (Bandwagon, Shakespeared, and Survivor 309), Jeff Adamson said.
G.I.T. will perform at the first comedy festival in the Quad-Cities next May, at four Moline venues – Black Box, Spotlight, University Club, and Stoney Creek Inn, over three days, he said.
For more information on CSz and G.I.T. Improv, visit GITimprov.net.