Coming soon: Dredging at Scott County's West Lake

A 20-acre spoil site has been cleared near Blue Grass Lake, Kean said, which is where dredging material will be dumped. Ultimately, the dirt will be fashioned into a large hill, he said.

But dredging cannot get underway until the shorelines and lake beds can accommodate heavy equipment. The sediment is soggy and very old, so it will take some time to sufficiently dry.

"An engineer determined a total of 150,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed, mostly from Blue Grass and Railroad lakes," Kean said. "At Blue Grass Lake, the entire thing will be dredged out and made deeper."

Lake of the Hills is the biggest lake and the one that contains the beach area. It also will get attention along its shorelines, which will be rip-rapped and reshaped to help prevent erosion. Deeper holes will be dug for better fishing, and new fish habitats will be added.

The old tires that were placed in the lakes years ago no longer are desirable habitats. Since any potential contaminant damage likely already has been done, the tires will be left where they lie or are stuck in the mud. More modern methods will be used to create habitats.