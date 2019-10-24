A popular Quad-Cities food truck and beloved arcade bar are joining forces.
It’s the first long-term spot for the pizzamaker and the first time food will be available at Analog.
Streets of Italy was set to open at Great River Brewery in downtown Davenport in the spring. But their opening day was upended when the HESCO barriers failed, flooding blocks of downtown and their building.
Dan Bush, co-owner of Analog, was impressed by Streets of Italy during Flood Takeover Mondays, a benefit to support flood-affected businesses. “Streets of Italy completely knocked it out of the park during those events. I’ve never seen pizza made so fast,” Bush said in a release. “I approached them about resettling inside of Analog II, which vibes well with the leagues, businesses and groups we bring in.”
John Anderson founded Streets of Italy out of his home five years ago. The restaurant's menu consists of woodfired pizza, bruschetta and salads.
Mike Schaefer, operating partner, said Streets of Italy has conducted 227 events across the Quad Cities this year.
“We pride ourselves on being able to consistently execute at a high level, so that customers can return and trust that they will have a great experience,” Schaefer said in the release.
Analog II, in Moline at 1405 5th Ave., opened in December, three years after the original
Analog opened in downtown Davenport.
analog arcade
Kyle Carter and Dan Bush opened the Analog Arcade Bar in October in a building at Davenport's 3rd and Brady streets that formerly held a bank and jewelry store.
pinball 102115-analog-arcade3
Pinball machines populate the main area and their own side room at the Analog Arcade Bar.
John Schultz photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
overall-bar 102115-analog-arcade4
Video games and pinball machines fill the floor at the Analog Arcade Bar in Davenport.
John Schultz photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
overview 102115-analog-arcade5
A variety of video games take up the space formerly held by banks and a jeweler in Analog Arcade Bar, now open at 3rd and Brady streets in Davenport.
John Schultz photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
SW pinball 102115-analog-arcade6
Star Wars is one of more than a dozen pinball machines at the new Analog Arcade Bar.
John Schultz photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Streets of Italy
Wood-fired pizza sold by Streets of Italy pizza at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport.
JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Streets of Italy
Wood-fired pizza sold by Streets of Italy pizza at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport.
JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Streets of Italy
Wood-fired pizza sold by Streets of Italy pizza at the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport.
JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Streets of Italy
Tyler Slater cooks at Streets of Italy pizza during the Freight House Farmers Market in Davenport.
JEFF COOK, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Streets of Italy
Eddy Rhodes, of Carbon Cliff, prepares a pizza at the Streets of Italy pop-up establishment in The District of Rock Island.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
