COMMENTARY Reporter also does volunteer work

Watching the images on TV of Afghans scrambling to get out of Kabul was heart-wrenching.

The rapidity of the country’s collapse as the U.S. military withdrew was stunning. How could this be happening? What was to become of these people? These babies? These families? These women who were doctors and engineers? These men who had been our allies?

What, if anything, could I do to help?

I decided that when World Relief Quad-Cities began resettling Afghans in the Quad-Cities, I would sign up as a volunteer. I had retired from a life-long job at the Quad-City Times in early 2021, so I had time.

In March I began driving Afghans still raw from their rapid relocation to medical appointments, waiting during their appointments, then returning them to their homes. In July I became a “partner friend” to an Afghan family of six.

As readers, you need to know that I volunteer at the agency I am writing about today. But it’s not my association as a volunteer that compelled my reporting.

I have been drawn to stories of refugee resettlement since 1980 when I reported on the successes and failures of Indochinese refugees. These were people from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia who came here in the mid- to late 1970s following the end of the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon. At that time, resettlement efforts were led by the Catholic dioceses of Davenport and Peoria and the New York-based Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

I remember that some of the sadness and depression these refugees experienced didn’t show up until a few years after their resettlement. At first, there was the pressure of getting out and getting established. It was only after life got on an even keel that things caught up with them, things like not being able to say goodbye to their families, homesickness and the awful conditions some endured adrift on boats.

I asked questions and wrote down the answers.

In 2011, I wrote about a veritable United Nations of people being settled in the Quad-Cities by World Relief – people from countries I had never heard of, including Burundi and Bhutan, and also the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Myanmar. Unlike today’s Afghans, most of these people had spent years in camps waiting for a chance to resettle in a stable country. Many recalled long, harrowing escapes from their native lands, being handed off at night from one “guide” to another, always with an exchange of money.

The refugee influx was changing neighborhoods and straining the public school systems. The Rock Island-Milan school district reported 28 languages and dialects among its students, Moline-Coal Valley reported 40.