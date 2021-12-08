Commercial stove too close to a wall ignited fire inside popular Davenport Mexican restaurant and market

A fire that severely damaged a popular Davenport Mexican restaurant and market late Saturday was caused by heat transfer from a commercial stove that was too close to a wall, Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said Wednesday in a news release.
Morris said that the stove inside Tienda Mexicana Abarrotes Carrillo, located at 903 W. 3rd St., was close enough to the wall to allow heat transfer from the burners into the wall cavity.
Firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant and market at 9:18 p.m.
According to a news release the first crews on the scene found smoke coming from the second floor.
The building, built in 1900, was home to the business on the first floor, while the second floor was used as a residence.
All residents of the building were coming out as Davenport firefighters arrived.
Firefighters aggressively fought the blaze but as the fire spread firefighters were ordered out of the building.
The fire got into the upper attic area and eventually broke through the shingles, spreading from the back to the front of the building. The building sustained severe fire, smoke and water damage.
The original structure is 1,944 square feet with a basement that is 972 square feet.
The building is owned by Adrian Carrillo Baeza.
Since 2018, the family has invested $264,348 in upgrades to the building, according to the Scott County Assessor’s online records for permits. The upgrades include a $192,000 addition in 2020, as well as a kitchen remodel in 2018, as well as upgrades to plumbing and electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning and, in March of 2021, a sprinkler fire suppression system.