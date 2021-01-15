Commission: Davenport landlord owes $35K for evicting woman and her pregnant teen

A Davenport landlord owes $35,000 for wrongfully evicting a woman and her pregnant teenage daughter in a more than five-year-long housing discrimination case that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission last month voted unanimously to affirm an administrative law judge's award for $35,000 in damages for emotional distress.

The cases was remanded to the commission by an Iowa District Court after a prior commission in 2015 had previously decided to reduce the award for damages to $17,500 without explanation.

Theresa Seeberger rented rooms in a single-family house she owned. In 2013, she rented a room to Michelle Schreurs and her then-15-year-old daughter for $300 a month, according to court records. In 2014, Seeberger noticed a bottle of pre-natal vitamins on the kitchen counter.

Seeberger texted Schreurs asking, “Is there anything I should know about?”

The next day, Seeberger went to the house and asked Schreurs directly about the vitamins. Upon hearing that Schreurs’ teenage daughter was pregnant, Seeberger told Schreurs, "You’re going to have to leave," according to a petition requesting the U.S. Supreme Court review the case. The Supreme Court denied the petition in October of 2019.