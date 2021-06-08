Commission seeks applicants for Iowa District Court Judge

Applications are being sought to fill the opening that will occur upon the retirement of District Court Judge Mark D. Cleve.

This district judge will serve Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties.

Iowa uses a merit selection system for appointing district judges. This constitutional commission selects whom they believe are the two most qualified applicants, and the governor appoints one of them district judge.

Any person interested in this position may obtain an application from the Iowa Judicial Nominating Commissions Website at https://www.iowajnc.gov/district-commissions or from the District Court Administrator's Office, Scott County Courthouse, Davenport, Iowa, or the Clerk of Court offices in Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott Counties.

Applications must be received at the Scott County District Court Administrator's Office by no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Applicants must be members of the Bar of Iowa, residents of the Seventh Judicial District, and of such age that they will be able to serve an initial and one regular term of office before the age of 72 years.