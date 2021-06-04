Commission seeks applicants for Iowa District Court Judge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Silvis police have made an arrest in connection with Friday’s shooting death of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28.
A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist in a red SUV at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue, near Runge Mortuary and …
Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.
A man shot to death Friday in Silvis was accused of biting his alleged killer in late April.
A man serving a life sentence for a 1970 Christmas Eve murder in Davenport has died of natural causes.
A Davenport woman has been charged in connection with a May 1 hit-and-run that led to the victim’s death on May 8.
Two people were killed in two incidents less than 24 hours apart in the Illinois Quad-Cities.
A Muscatine man has been charged with the Saturday murder of a Moline teen.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On a sun-kissed Iowa morning, Tom Butler stood a long fly ball away from the iconic "Field of Dreams" ball diamond and shoo…
A 74-year-old Bettendorf man is facing charges that he improperly touched a child.
