Committal services resume at Rock Island National Cemetery

Rock Island National Cemetery is resuming committal services for families who are interring their loved ones.
"We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired," said Cemetery Director Lance Pridemore. "We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations."
Rock Island National Cemetery has remained open for interments and visitation throughout the pandemic. Unfortunately, as a matter of health and safety, the cemetery began deferring committal services and military funeral honors on March 23.
Families with interments scheduled on or after June 9 will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment. Military funeral honors, customarily provided by the Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards, will be based on local availability Rock Island National Cemetery continues to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In doing so, we will limit the number of individuals attending committal services, require all attendees to practice physical distancing between individuals not from the same household, ensure all attendees and employees wear face coverings, encourage frequent use of hand sanitizer and ask sick individuals to stay home.
In keeping with federal, Illinois state, and Rock Island Arsenal guidance, committal and memorial services at Rock Island National Cemetery will be limited to 10 family members and guests at the service. Cemetery employees, funeral home personnel and military honors providers will not count toward the family's limit on attendees.
Families may continue to choose a direct interment without a service and opt for a memorial service later when all restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial services for Veterans and eligible family members who were interred without a committal service between March 23 and June 8 will commence in July.
Families may also contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office or the cemetery directly to schedule a memorial service after June 29.
Visitors can enter Rock Island Arsenal to visit the cemetery with a current non-expired one year or 30 day visitor's pass issued from the Visitor Control Center. Visitors with an expired pass will need to obtain a new pass from the Visitor Control Center prior to visiting the cemetery.
Everyone over 16 years of age needs to obtain a visitor's pass.
For more information, visit the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) website or contact Lance Pridemore, Cemetery Director, at (309) 782-2094.
To make burial arrangements or schedule a memorial service at Rock Island National Cemetery or any VA national cemetery, contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at (800) 535-1117.
Quad-City Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.