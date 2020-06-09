Committal services resume at Rock Island National Cemetery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rock Island National Cemetery is resuming committal services for families who are interring their loved ones.

"We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired," said Cemetery Director Lance Pridemore. "We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations."

Rock Island National Cemetery has remained open for interments and visitation throughout the pandemic. Unfortunately, as a matter of health and safety, the cemetery began deferring committal services and military funeral honors on March 23.

Families with interments scheduled on or after June 9 will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment. Military funeral honors, customarily provided by the Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards, will be based on local availability Rock Island National Cemetery continues to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.