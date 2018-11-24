With the National Weather Service predicting the Quad-Cities could receive up to eight inches of snow Sunday, communities in the Quad-City region have geared up to get the streets plowed for traffic.
However, law enforcement is asking people to stay off of the roadways, if possible.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said that crews spent Saturday getting the plows serviced and prepared.
For Sunday, she said, "We'll have a first-shift crew come in at 9 a.m. and work and a second crew come on at 7 p.m.," Acri said.
Because of the rainfall that is expected ahead of the snow, Acri said the city could not put down a layer of GeoMelt, the beet-based anti-icing and deicing fluid the city likes to use to prep the roadways ahead of snow storms.
She added that Moline's leaf collection will continue after the snow ends.
Meteorologist Jessica Brooks of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday that based on the forecast information available at that time, rain is expected to begin in the 5-7 a.m. time slot. Some time about 9-10 a.m. there will be a rain snow mix.
"We should see a complete changeover to all snow 10-11 a.m., after which we'll see some pretty rampant accumulations," Brooks said.
Most of Scott County is looking at 6-8 inches of snow, while Rock Island County could see 8 inches or higher, she said.
"The Quad-Cities is right on the edge of the higher snow amounts," Brooks said, adding that the axis of the snow Saturday evening appeared to be to the south of the Quad-Cities on a line from Centerville, Ottumwa and Mount Pleasant, Iowa, to Geneseo, Princeton, Rochelle, and Rockford in Illinois.
Of course, with weather things change quickly, she said, and as those changes occur the amount of snow the region receives likely will also change.
"Initially we will get a wet heavy snow that may not be an issue early on," Brooks said. But the winds will pick up speed in the afternoon, blowing at a constant 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph possible. "That could cause dangerous travel conditions," she said.
By 4-5 p.m. the snow is expected to lighten up as more cold air is pulled into the region.
It is that cold air that will be the next big story, Brooks said. The high Sunday is expected to reach 33 degrees before dropping into the upper teens late Sunday into Monday. The high Monday is expected to reach only into the middle 20s with an overnight low of 11 degrees. The high Tuesday will be in the upper teens or lower 20s, but the overnight low Tuesday into Wednesday will likely be in the single digits, about 8 degrees, she said. Windchill indices Tuesday night into Wednesday could be well below zero.
Temperatures are expected to moderate during the week, Brooks said, with the high Saturday possibly reaching the lower 40s, depending on how much snow remains on the ground.
Davenport officials have issued a snow emergency that runs from 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.
Davenport City spokeswoman Jennifer Nahra said that parking on posted snow routes during a snow emergency is prohibited, and that vehicles parked on snow routes during that 24-hour period are subject to being ticketed and towed.
Residents and visitors to the downtown area may park for free in any one of the three parking ramps downtown through 7 a.m. Monday.
Nahra said that posted snow routes will be cleared before plows began working the neighborhoods.
The City of Clinton also has issued a snow emergency that will last from 6 a.m. Sunday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles that have not been removed from the streets by 7 p.m. Sunday will be ticketed and towed by the Clinton Police Department.
The City of Morrison, Illinois, also declared a snow emergency to begin at midnight Sunday. Parking on snow routes is prohibited until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street, city officials said Saturday in a news release. Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. Residents should park on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days, and the even side of the street on even-numbered days. Cars parked in violation of the snow emergency will be ticketed and may be towed, authorities said.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers that given the snow and winds driving conditions on the state's roadways could become hazardous quickly. In a news release issued Saturday the DOT is warning drivers to use caution if people must drive Sunday, but that if driving conditions are severe it would be wise to postpone any trip until conditions improve.
For road conditions in Iowa, log onto 511iowa.org. Drivers in Illinois can log onto gettingaroundillinois.com for winter roadway driving conditions.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the Quad-City region are urging people to postpone any trips and to stay off roadways until the winter storm passes.
In response to the storm, Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, allowed students to return to campus Saturday.