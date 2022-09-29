Community Action of Eastern Iowa to begin taking applications for energy assistance

Community Action of Eastern Iowa will begin accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) starting Oct. 1 for households with elderly and/or disabled members. All other low-income households may apply beginning on Nov. 1. The last day to apply is April 30, 2023.

This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel, among others.

Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill and proof of all household members' gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months or the past calendar year.

Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines.

Household size annual gross income: 1. $27,180; 2. $36,620; 3. $46,060; 4. $55,500; 5. $64,940; 6. $74,380; 7. $83,820; 8. $93,260. For households with more than eight members, add $9,440 for each additional member.

All income will be annualized. Income will be collected for a 30-day period, counting back 30 days including the date of application.

Applicants in Scott, Clinton, Cedar and Muscatine counties should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa. For more information, or to apply, call 563-324-3236 or 866-324-3236 or visit www.caeiowa.org.

Last year, approximately 9,900 households received assistance.