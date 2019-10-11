Community Action of Eastern Iowa now is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, from households with elderly and/or disabled members.
All other low-income households may begin applying on Friday, Nov. 1.
The program helps low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs. It is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA.
Assistance will be provided based on several factors including total household income and size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel. Last year, approximately 8,800 households received LIHEAP assistance in Scott, Cedar, Clinton and Muscatine counties.
Applicants must furnish a form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days, the most recent 12 months, or for the past calendar year.
For more information or to apply, contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa, 500 East 59th St., Davenport, or call 563-324-3236 or 866-324-3236. Walk-in applications accepted Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments are available on a limited basis. Applicants in Cedar, Clinton, and Muscatine counties should contact their nearest Community Action office.
The last day to apply for LIHEAP is Thursday, April 30, 2020.