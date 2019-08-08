The second annual free day of celebration, River of Life Unity Day, will be Saturday, when police officers and other first responders will be honored at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.
New Hope will present the family day along with Living Waters Christian Center, Rock Island. Free barbecue, ice cream, live music, face painting, magic tricks, clowns, giveaways, games and bounce houses will be among the features 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
For more information, contact New Hope Associate Pastor Darlene Williams at 443-567-8072 or darlene.williams@newhopeqc.org, or Virginia Jarrett at 309- 314-8683.