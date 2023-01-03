 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Development Block Grant applications open in Moline

Moline City Hall

Moline City Hall, 619 16th St. 

 Alma Gaul

Applications for Moline's Community Development Block Grants are open until Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 4:30 p.m.

Moline has around $100,000 in CDBG funds to award and all grant requests must be for a minimum of $10,000. Applications must be submitted online by going to the city's website and can be found under housing programs on the Community and Economic Development department page. 

Late applications will not be considered. 

Staff will hold a pre-application meeting on Monday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. in the committee-of-a-whole room on the second floor in City Hall. Attendance is not required but encouraged for staff members to assist people through the application process. 

Those who submitted a completed application will be able to speak on their application directly to the Citizen Advisory Council on Urban Policy Board on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. 

The grants are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development, housing, public services, and other services through local grants allocated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. 

