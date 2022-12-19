 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who are sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick alert top story

Community donors raise $224,000 for River Bend Food Bank

  • 0
111022-qc-nws-studenthunger22-12.jpg

Students from Alleman High School unload Student Hunger Drive donations, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

As Quad-Citians reach the end of a year fraught with rising food costs and inflation, community organizations and individuals have collaborated to ensure as many people as possible have access to nutritious food at no cost. 

The Quad Cities Community Foundation, along with 12 other local agencies, raised $224,000 for the River Bend Food Bank to fill the gap left by decreased donations and to meet an increased need for food. 

The Foundation committed to donating $50,000 to the food bank and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation ran a match challenge, according to a news release, helping the fundraising campaign push past its goal of $200,000 in two weeks. 

“At a time when food insecurity continues to rise, the timing of the Community Foundation’s campaign was perfect,” said Nancy Renkes, president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank, in the news release. “Our board of directors, team members, and especially the children and adults facing hunger in our region are grateful for this amazing contribution that will provide more than one million meals to those in need. This is the kind of support that truly puts the word ‘community’ in the Community Foundation.”

People are also reading…

River Bend Food Bank supplies food to 400 hunger-relief partners in the region, amounting to close to 20 million meals a year in 23 counties. The food bank saw a 40% drop in donations in 2022, and it was on track in November to serve an estimated 18 million meals, compared to the last fiscal year's 17 million, Renkes previously told the Quad-City Times. In order to combat lower stock and higher costs, the food bank board voted over the summer to pull $500,000 from its reserves to buy food. 

In addition to the monetary donation from community agencies, 16 area high schools gathered 817,038 meals through the River Bend Food Bank 36th annual Student Hunger Drive — the largest number seen since the competition began. 

Every dollar donated to the food bank can provide five meals for those in need, the news release stated. 

“This community’s generosity never fails to inspire us,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, Quad Cities Community Foundation president and CEO, in the news release. “We steadfastly believe that we can do more together than we can alone—and what a tremendous demonstration of that belief. As funders, it’s imperative for us to respond to needs that arise in our region and join forces in addressing them. For the donors who contributed to help the food bank combat hunger this winter, we have so much admiration and gratitude.”

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Photos: 2022 Student Hunger Drive

Fundraising campaign donors

• Ascentra Credit Union

• Doris & Victor Day Foundation

• Duncan J. Cameron Family Foundation Fund

• Hubbell-Waterman Foundation

• John J. and Bette J. Schmid Endowment

• Kenneth and Sharon Glassman Fund

• Kleine Family Foundation Endowment

• Morency Family Charitable Giving Fund

• Paul and Beverly Eckert Fund

• Quad Cities Community Foundation

• Mr. Randal and Mrs. Debra Sergesketter

• Regional Development Authority

• Rock Island Community Foundation

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This young orangutan is all about playtime at the San Diego Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News