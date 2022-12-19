Community donors raise $224,000 for River Bend Food Bank

As Quad-Citians reach the end of a year fraught with rising food costs and inflation, community organizations and individuals have collaborated to ensure as many people as possible have access to nutritious food at no cost.

The Quad Cities Community Foundation, along with 12 other local agencies, raised $224,000 for the River Bend Food Bank to fill the gap left by decreased donations and to meet an increased need for food.

The Foundation committed to donating $50,000 to the food bank and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation ran a match challenge, according to a news release, helping the fundraising campaign push past its goal of $200,000 in two weeks.

“At a time when food insecurity continues to rise, the timing of the Community Foundation’s campaign was perfect,” said Nancy Renkes, president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank, in the news release. “Our board of directors, team members, and especially the children and adults facing hunger in our region are grateful for this amazing contribution that will provide more than one million meals to those in need. This is the kind of support that truly puts the word ‘community’ in the Community Foundation.”

River Bend Food Bank supplies food to 400 hunger-relief partners in the region, amounting to close to 20 million meals a year in 23 counties. The food bank saw a 40% drop in donations in 2022, and it was on track in November to serve an estimated 18 million meals, compared to the last fiscal year's 17 million, Renkes previously told the Quad-City Times. In order to combat lower stock and higher costs, the food bank board voted over the summer to pull $500,000 from its reserves to buy food.

In addition to the monetary donation from community agencies, 16 area high schools gathered 817,038 meals through the River Bend Food Bank 36th annual Student Hunger Drive — the largest number seen since the competition began.

Every dollar donated to the food bank can provide five meals for those in need, the news release stated.

“This community’s generosity never fails to inspire us,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, Quad Cities Community Foundation president and CEO, in the news release. “We steadfastly believe that we can do more together than we can alone—and what a tremendous demonstration of that belief. As funders, it’s imperative for us to respond to needs that arise in our region and join forces in addressing them. For the donors who contributed to help the food bank combat hunger this winter, we have so much admiration and gratitude.”