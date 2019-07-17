Gallery owners Jane Doty and Jim Elias in Sunrise Galleries East have made an art of flood recovery.
They, along with other artists in the other eight galleries, carefully unwrapped original artworks, arranged pieces and added new artworks, including some depicting the very flood that kept galleries closed in Davenport for nearly three months this past spring.
The fire marshal has given the all-clear. The electrical system, which previously had grandfathered-in features in the historic building, is up to code. So artists returned Wednesday to get galleries back in order for Thursday's reopening of Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
The recovery was long and tedious. The basement filled with floodwaters and the building was without power and air conditioning until mid-June, Elias said.
“Heat and humidity is not good for art,” said Elias, who works in acrylics and also does photography. “That’s why we had to get all of our work out of the building and be closed. It was like Floodmageddon; it just wouldn’t quit."
Elias and Doty, who works in oils and acrylics, removed more than 200 pieces of art from their gallery in May and moved it to Sunrise Gallery in Muscatine.
The site has flooded before, but not for many years. “It flooded in 2001, but not as bad,” said Tony Seabolt, general manager for MidCoast Fine Arts, which has its home base in Bucktown.
“We’ve been in and out checking on things — making sure there’s not mold and everything is safe," he said.
On April 30, the day a temporary floodwall made of HESCO barriers failed and floodwaters rushed into the downtown area, Elias was at his Sunrise Gallery in Muscatine. “A friend texted me and said ‘Is your Davenport gallery in trouble?’” he recalled. He and his wife, Shelly Servadio Elias, drove to Davenport. With the help of other artists, they moved as much as they could to the second floor after emergency responders ferried them to the gallery.
Doty arrived later to finish taking everything upstairs.
Water was about 7 ½ feet deep in the basement, Seabolt said. In all, Bucktown was closed 88 days, Seabolt said.
“Compared to other businesses we (the gallery) were fortunate that we didn’t lose property or inventory,” Elias said. “But we lost most of the summer’s prime time for business.”
The business first opened in June 2018 and was preparing for its first anniversary when the flood hit.
“The whole basement had our (MidCoast) storage,” Seabolt said. “MidCoast lost about $20,000.” That included Riverssance items and Christmas decorations.
Doty, Elias and Seabolt remained cheerful Wednesday while they re-established galleries, unpacking original paintings from plastic bubble wrap and carefully arranging shelves and artworks on the wall.
“We’re just trying to get back at it,” Seabolt said. As for the impact of the flood?
“That’s all water under the bridge now.”