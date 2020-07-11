Community Foundation announces Transformational Gift to Family Resources

Family Resources has received a $250,000 transformational grant from the Morency family fund at the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The gift is the result of a two-year relationship cultivated by the Community Foundation between the Morency family and Family Resources, and is intended to support the research and development of early-intervention strategies for Quad-City children.

Kathi and Steve Morency have always had an interest in supporting children, particularly the children who are part of the foster care system, a news release says. “From no fault of their own, kids become part of the foster system, and we wanted to be a part of supporting them - and their lives,” Kathi Morency said.

Nicole Cisne-Durbin, president/CEO of Family Resources, said the couple came to Family Resources with an idea for children in foster care.

"I shared with them what we really needed to transform the foster-care system," Cisne-Durbin said. "What we needed was a plan. What we needed was time. What we needed was the chance to figure out how we can offer resources before kids end up in foster care."