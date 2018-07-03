The Community Foundation of the Great River Bend awarded $100,000 in total grants to nine Quad-City nonprofit organizations to help them strengthen their ability to do their work.
The Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants provide funding for staff training, board development, strategic planning, technology and to help them carry out their missions. A second round of the grants will be awarded this fall.
Among the recipients is Prairie State Legal Services, which serves the community's vulnerable populations with legal services. It is receiving nearly $13,000 for technology upgrades, including the purchase of a copier, scanners, computers and Chromebooks, which will help them meet a new state law mandating e-filing for all court cases.
"With the increase in reliance on electronic records, it’s important that our staff have the equipment in our offices, in court, and while working at the homes of our homebound clients," said Gail Walsh, Prairie State's program development director.
Prairie State works with clients to overcome barriers that would keep them from equal access to justice and legal representation. They work to end domestic violence, help survivors realize stability and prevent homelessness, as well as help the elderly and people with disabilities obtain benefits. Services are provided free of charge.
In addition to Prairie State's $12,399 grant, these organizations received Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants: Center for Active Seniors, technology upgrades, $11,340; Figge Art Museum, strategic planning, $15,000; Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, technology upgrades, $15,000; Hand in Hand, strategic planning, $15,000; King’s Harvest, technology upgrades, $3,434; Royal Family KIDS Camp Moline, technology, $8,500; Spring Forward Learning Center, strategic planning, $8,000; and Transitions Mental Health Services, staff training, $14,540.
"Thanks to generous donors to the Community Foundation, these organizations now have new or additional resources to directly impact the Quad-Citizens they serve, and in turn, our entire community,” said Kelly Thompson, the foundation's vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives.
The grants are made from the Community Impact Fund, a permanent fund started by Quad-City donors to allow the Bettendorf-based Community Foundation to respond to high-priority needs and opportunities as they arise, she said.
Letters of interest for the fall round of capacity building grants now are being accepted through Sept. 1, 2018. For more information, visit www.cfgrb.org/npcapacitybuildinggrants.