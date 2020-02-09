Community Foundation presents grants to 39 Quad-City nonprofits

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has awarded Q2030 grants to 39 nonprofit organizations.

Q2030 Grants support nonprofits in Rock Island and Scott counties. The organizations contribute to making the region cool, creative, connected and prosperous.

A total of $75,000 was awarded in 2019.

The grant program at the Community Foundation was named in recognition of the Q2030 Regional Action Plan to acknowledge the instrumental role nonprofits play in the Quad-City region.

“Since starting this grant program in 2016, we have been inspired and energized about the meaningful ways the nonprofit sector has stepped up to the plate to ignite our regional vision and put it into action,” Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant-making and community initiatives at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, said a in a news release.

“We are honored to make these grants available because donors in the region have also stepped up to give to the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund," she said.

The 39 nonprofits who received Q2030 Grants in 2019 are: