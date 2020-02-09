Community Foundation presents grants to 39 Quad-City nonprofits

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has awarded Q2030 grants to 39 nonprofit organizations.
Q2030 Grants support nonprofits in Rock Island and Scott counties. The organizations contribute to making the region cool, creative, connected and prosperous.
A total of $75,000 was awarded in 2019.
The grant program at the Community Foundation was named in recognition of the Q2030 Regional Action Plan to acknowledge the instrumental role nonprofits play in the Quad-City region.
“Since starting this grant program in 2016, we have been inspired and energized about the meaningful ways the nonprofit sector has stepped up to the plate to ignite our regional vision and put it into action,” Kelly Thompson, vice president of grant-making and community initiatives at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, said a in a news release.
“We are honored to make these grants available because donors in the region have also stepped up to give to the Quad Cities Community Impact Fund," she said.
The 39 nonprofits who received Q2030 Grants in 2019 are:
- Azubuike African American Council for the Arts—$1,000
- Bix Beiderbecke Memorial Society—$2,200
- Child Abuse Council—$2,500
- Christ United Methodist Church—$500
- Clock, Inc.—$2,500
- Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison—$2,500
- Davenport Band and Orchestra Parents’ Association—$1,418
- Davenport Community Schools—$2,500
- Davenport Sister Cities, Inc.—$2,500
- Dixon Memorial Park—$1,800
- Dress for Success Quad Cities—$1,963
- Fluent Reading is Our Goal—$500
- Friends of the Moline Public Library—$2,000
- Gilda’s Club Quad Cities—$2,270
- Hilltop Campus Village Corporation—$2,500
- Humane Society of Scott County—$1,100
- Junior Theatre, Inc.—$1,400
- Life Connections Peer Recovery Services—$2,500
- Living Proof Exhibit—$1,271
- Lutheran Services in Iowa—$1,000
- Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Inc.—$2,500
- MidCoast Fine Arts—$2,500
- Mindful Minutes For Schools—$2,500
- Moline-Coal Valley School District—$2,500
- Putnam Museum and Science Center—$2,000
- Quad Cities Interfaith—$2,158
- Quad City Music Guild—$2,500
- River Action Inc.—$1,500
- River Music Experience—$1,580
- Rock Island Arsenal Historical Society—$500
- Rock Island County Forest Preserve District—$2,500
- Scott County Housing Council—$2,000
- Silvis Main Street, Inc.—$840
- Tapestry Farms—$2,500
- Testimonies of Hope (for Argrow’s House)—$2,500
- The Arc of the Quad Cities Area—$2,500
- Transitions Mental Health Services—$2,500
- Unity House of Davenport, Inc.—$2,500
- Visit Quad Cities—$1,000
Applications for Q2030 Grants in 2020 are being accepted and will be awarded monthly. Q2030 grants are available for up to $2,500 for a total of $75,000 in grants distributed in 2020.
To apply for a Q2030 grant, go to www.qccommunityfoundation.org/q2030grants.
Q2030 grants are used for projects, programs, and operations. Preference is given to small-capacity building projects that increase an organization’s ability to fulfill its mission.