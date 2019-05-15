The Quad-Cities Community Foundation announced that more than $80,000 has been raised for the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.
The donations have come in gifts from hundreds of individuals and businesses in the Quad Cities as well as across the country.
The fund includes $10,000 lead gifts from the foundation's board of directors, the Quad-Cities Osteopathic Foundation, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, and Gray Television (parent company of KWQC-TV6).
Donations still are being accepted at www.QCCommunityFoundation.org and at the Community Foundation’s office at 852 Middle Road, Suite 100, Bettendorf.
In coordination with needs identified by the Long Term Recovery Committee of the Quad-Cities COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters), the Community Foundation will make grants from the fund to provide organizations with the resources they need to meet the long-term needs of bi-state communities impacted by the river flooding.