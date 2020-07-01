Community Health Care gets grant from Delta Dental

Community Health Care of Davenport received an emergency grant this week to help defray the costs of COVID-19 relief efforts.
The CCH was one of 20 federally qualified health centers in Illinois awarded the $50,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois. The CCH also serves Rock Island county residents.
CCH provides vital medical services to underserved residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. A news release from Delta Dental said the “emergency grants will allow this health center to continue offering comprehensive health services to patients.”
The news of the grant came as the Quad-Cities continues to grapple with an increase in positive tests. Scott County reported 39 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 662.
Iowa officials reported 444 new cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The total now stands at 29,451 positive tests.
Rock Island County reported 28 new cases, putting its total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 975.
The death toll in Scott County remained at 10, while 29 have died from COVID-19 related causes in Rock Island County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.
The IDPH reported a total of 144,013 cases, including 6,951 deaths, in 101 counties.
As concerns about the spread of COVID-19 grow, the VIVA Quad Cities Committee, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organization and other partnering organizations decided to cancel the 2020 VIVA Quad Cities Fiesta.
The event was scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. Started in 1993, the fiesta is highlights the culture and contributions of the Hispanic community, while providing college scholarships to any eligible Quad-City area students.
In other news, the Moline Housing Authority will distribute gift bags containing hand sanitizer, laundry detergent, facemasks, a bar of soap and a cleaning towel to program participants as part of the continuous effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The bags will be passed out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
The Moline Housing Authority received $140,000.00 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The gift bag distribution is funded from the CARES Act.
