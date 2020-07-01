Community Health Care gets grant from Delta Dental

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community Health Care of Davenport received an emergency grant this week to help defray the costs of COVID-19 relief efforts.

The CCH was one of 20 federally qualified health centers in Illinois awarded the $50,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, charitable arm of Delta Dental of Illinois. The CCH also serves Rock Island county residents.

CCH provides vital medical services to underserved residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. A news release from Delta Dental said the “emergency grants will allow this health center to continue offering comprehensive health services to patients.”

The news of the grant came as the Quad-Cities continues to grapple with an increase in positive tests. Scott County reported 39 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the county’s total to 662.

Iowa officials reported 444 new cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The total now stands at 29,451 positive tests.

Rock Island County reported 28 new cases, putting its total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 975.