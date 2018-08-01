Fewer than two days after a fire destroyed the home of Paul and Jenie Graham, the community has come together by raising thousands of dollars and given donations of clothing, household items and gift cards.
The two-story home at 604 E. 7th Ave. was destroyed by fire Monday night.
The family of two adults and three children escaped unharmed, according to Coal Valley Fire Chief David Dunham. The fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal and no cause has been released, Dunham said.
A Facebook fundraising campaign, set up by Bailey Graham, a niece of Paul and Jenie, had raised $11,150 by Wednesday afternoon from 192 donors, and shared on the site 221 times.
A GoFundMe campaign, organized by Phillip Anderson, has raised $4,905 toward its $5,000 goal by 75 people on Wednesday. The original goal of $2,500 was quickly surpassed and the goal raised as a result. The page has been shared nearly 200 times on social media, bringing more attention to the cause.
Family friend Jennifer Ekstam, who lives in the Grahams' neighborhood, has launched a separate effort on Facebook, asking for donations of clothing, shoes and gift cards for the family.
Anderson said he was inspired to set up the GoFundMe page when he heard the news of the fire. Anderson worked with Paul Graham for several years at John Deere Harvester Works in the wastewater treatment facility, where he is the operator and Graham was an environmental engineer.
"I felt like I had to," Anderson said. "They've been through a lot here lately. A lot of the stuff they had is replaceable, but friendships are for life and it's heartening to help out."
He said he wasn't surprised by the outpouring of support.
"Paul was a Deere employee, so he has quite a few contacts," Anderson said. "It was an outcry for help. Like a Deere family, we stepped up. I had (the campaign) set up to get notifications to my phone so I could thank people right way. I was getting so many responses in the beginning, I was overwhelmed.
"I set a goal of $1,000, but when I picked up my phone, it had reached $1,000 already. My heart kind of gave way. I was surprised by how high it got in 24 hours."
Anderson said once the $5,000 goal is reached, he will continue to raise the target to accommodate the donations.
"I've talked to both Paul and Jenie and they are beyond ecstactic," Anderson said. "Everything will go to them. I'll let (the campaign) go through this week and toward the end of next week, and if nobody's donated for a few days, I'll close it. I have a plan to meet with them. I'll give them everything I've got."
Dunham said the community began showing its support before the fire was extinguished.
"I want to thank the community on behalf of all the firefighters," Dunham said. "When you're fighting a fire, you're hot already; people brought wet towels to cool off firefighters. There were neighbors bringing cases of water, Gatorade, and pizzas. It was truly community support in Coal Valley."
Dunham said he witnessed neighbors bring bags full of clothing and toiletries for the Graham family.
"From everyone I've talked to, it's a great family," Dunham said. "Coal Valley is a great place to live."
Dunham estimates the loss of Graham house and contents to be between $400,000 and $450,000. According to Rock Island County assessor records, the home was built in 1997. It was purchased by the Graham family in December 2007 for $259,000.
Dunham said the American Red Cross supplied the family with hotel vouchers.
"That was a pretty devastating fire," Dunham said. "We sat down with the family that night (to talk about the cause.) It's unsafe to get in there. The floors are unsafe from the fire."
In a public post on Facebook, Jenie Graham thanked everyone for their support.
"Words cannot express how grateful and blessed we are; we are humbled by the showering of enormous support for our family," Jenie Graham said. "It inspires us to follow your lead in the future when our friends and family are in need. We need each other. We could not get thru (sic) this without each of you.
"We hope to personally be able to thank and repay each one of you," Jenie Graham said. "By the grace of God and our family, we got our family and our pets out."
Jenie Graham also thanked firefighters and other first responders for their "bravery and tireless work."
Mayor Mike Bartels said the response to help the Graham family shows how the Coal Valley community comes together to help neighbors in need.
"That's what Coal Valley has always been about," Bartels said. "We are a tight-knit community; we care for each other. If you don't know everyone in Coal Valley, you know them through someone else.
"It's been a huge outpouring of support, and not just from people in Coal Valley. There are people who don't know the family who are helping out. It's great to live in a community that cares so much."