Community survey results for master tourism plan unveiled Tuesday

MOLINE – The crafting of a master tourism plan for the Quad-Cities is about two-thirds complete.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, gave an overview Tuesday of what 2,365 respondents said about the Quad-Cities in a community survey.
Of those that responded, 83% identified themselves as QCA residents and 400 respondents, or 17%, were visitors.
The release of data from the community survey, which was available for a few weeks earlier this year, is another step in the process as Resonance Consultancy works on a master tourism plan for the region. The firm, with offices in New York and Vancouver, was hired in April by Visit Quad Cities.
Herrell said the last time the area had a similar study was a 2007 destination assessment.
This will be the “most comprehensive master plan our community has ever had,” Herrell said Tuesday.
Tuesday’s overview, which took place in a conference room at Stoney Creek Hotel in Moline, comes weeks after Resonance Consultancy’s president, Chris Fair, was in the area to host workshops with area leaders as part of the process.
Herrell highlighted several findings, such as 48% of Quad-City residents who responded to the survey said they brag about living in the area.
Jim McCaul, Resonance’s vice president of destination development, was on speakerphone as part of Tuesday’s data release and also touched on the bragging factor. While 48% of respondents brag about living here, 83% said they were proud to call themselves Quad-Citizens.
“There’s almost a contrast there of people being proud and enjoying the place they live in, but for some reason they don’t have this mindset that a lot of people outside of the destination believe that the Quad-Cities is a good place that outsiders would want to come and experience it for themselves,” McCaul said.
Data on Quad-City residents who participated in the survey showed that 91% identified as white or Caucasian and 37% have an annual household income of at least $100,000.
“The demographics that came in, even though it wasn’t a high number, was not dissimilar to our market,” Herrell said when asked about the racial makeup of respondents.
He further said Visit Quad Cities partnered with area organizations in the process of seeking respondents in the community, such as the Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“We tried to deploy this as much as we could and those partners helped us as much as they could,” Herrell said.
One of the main takeaways from the report seemed to be that people seem to enjoy the area once they visit the Quad-Cities.
“Our challenge is how do we get them here the first time?” Herrell said. “If we can get them here, maybe they will come back.”
Herrell also said Tuesday he expected the overall master tourism plan could be unveiled during the first quarter of 2020.
Examples of what could be in the master plan include "things like how do we package our Quad-Cities story and articulate that effectively? Herrell said. "What are our destination assets currently and are there some gaps with those that we need to address?
“Everything is about product development, so what is our product development and our experience look like for people that want to visit here and live here?"