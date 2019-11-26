Community survey results for master tourism plan unveiled Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim McCaul, Resonance’s vice president of destination development, was on speakerphone as part of Tuesday’s data release and also touched on the bragging factor. While 48% of respondents brag about living here, 83% said they were proud to call themselves Quad-Citizens.

“There’s almost a contrast there of people being proud and enjoying the place they live in, but for some reason they don’t have this mindset that a lot of people outside of the destination believe that the Quad-Cities is a good place that outsiders would want to come and experience it for themselves,” McCaul said.

Data on Quad-City residents who participated in the survey showed that 91% identified as white or Caucasian and 37% have an annual household income of at least $100,000.

“The demographics that came in, even though it wasn’t a high number, was not dissimilar to our market,” Herrell said when asked about the racial makeup of respondents.

He further said Visit Quad Cities partnered with area organizations in the process of seeking respondents in the community, such as the Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“We tried to deploy this as much as we could and those partners helped us as much as they could,” Herrell said.