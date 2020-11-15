Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After more than three years of construction, the new Iowa-bound span of the Interstate 74 bridge is to open Friday.
- Updated
The Scott County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash in LeClaire Monday afternoon that resulted in serious injuries to a …
- Updated
Emergency responders were called to the LeClaire Building in Moline at just after 2 p.m. Friday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
- Updated
With more than 8% of staff and students out due to COVID-19, Moline-Coal Valley School Board members on Monday agreed to move all students to full remote instruction beginning Nov. 16 through Jan. 5.
- Updated
As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb, here is how the Quad-Cities’ major school districts were faring this week.
- Updated
The size is most striking.
- Updated
A Davenport couple — the man on federal supervised release and the woman on parole in Iowa — were arrested on drugs and weapons charges Friday…
- Updated
The Davenport Community School District will be offering an early retirement program to help eliminate an anticipated $2.6 million shortfall i…
- Updated
A Scott County poll worker is hospitalized with COVID-19, and those who worked near him are on alert, the county auditor said.