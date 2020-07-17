Competition, atmosphere, fun still part of virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7

Competition, athleticism and personal bests still will be part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The 46th annual road race is different this year, it's a virtual race that has been run since July 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are five things you should know about the race – including how to sign up.

1. It’s easy to sign up – and you choose your own route anywhere in the world. Everyone who enters the race can participate at a site of their choosing any time until July 25. Runners and walkers can participate on exercise equipment, a trail, a track or a living room. Then they will submit their time to the Bix results page.

The two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix will continue, as will the Arconic Jr. Bix, both in virtual formats.

Registration is at www.Bix7.com.

All participants will submit their times online and a finisher’s certificate can be printed and shared to social media. (No times from this year will be eligible for Bix 7 overall or age-group records.)