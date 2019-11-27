Complaint against Rock Island State's Attorney Villarreal alleges prosecutions may be compromised

A letter to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office is asking that Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal be removed from office for violating state statutes by not practicing under her legal last name. Her legal name, Nieman, is listed on her registration with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

The complaint was sent to the Attorney General’s Office on Monday by Rock Island attorney Williams Stengel. Stengel said in the complaint that prosecutions by the county under Villarreal may be compromised.

According to the complaint, when Villarreal was sworn in July 1, she was sworn in as Dora A. Villarreal. However, her law license states her real name is Dora Nieman. The former name she used on her license is Dora A. Villarreal Miller.

The complaint said Illinois requires that a State’s Attorney must be a licensed attorney, but according to Stengel’s letter a license search on the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission on Tuesday shows there is no attorney licensed as Dora Villarreal.

Nieman said she married Nathaniel Nieman in 2015, at which time she said she changed her name and the name on her license as well.

“I’m not practicing under some fictitious name,” she said.