William Campbell has spent 18 years in the Quad-Cities raising a family, making friendships and making music.

The artist and St. Ambrose University professor says he's loved the community he's found himself in over these years, "just sharing some lovely times together and surviving winters."

Now, Campbell is closing the Quad-Cities chapter of his life with the release of his latest album, which celebrates the notion of bringing the fragmented parts of yourself together in order to work toward a community for the common good.

The artist will perform the new album and other pieces, beginning at 7:30 p.m. April 29 at the Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.

Campbell said he'd been kicking around the decision to move away from the area for a couple of years. He and his wife will move to the West Coast after Campbell leaves his roles at St. Ambrose University and St. Paul Lutheran Church to be closer to their children and some of Campbell's longtime collaborators.

During his time at St. Ambrose, he has taught students about music theory, world music and composition. He originally moved to the Quad-Cities for a music professor position and chaired the music department for eight years. He said he helped shape the department in interesting ways during his time, such as creating a concert series and renovating performance spaces.

His favorite part of teaching at the university was working with students, he said, and his colleagues.

"I was thinking back in the fall when I decided to record an album and do the concert that I would be probably leaving St. Ambrose. I wasn't sure," Campbell said. "When I made the decision, everything just felt right. So I'm hoping that this concert could be some kind of a celebration of being together."

"Together We Rise," which will release to the public April 28, has two parts, Campbell said, almost like a vinyl record. The first part has a lot of forward motion; with the idea of rising together behind it. The second deals with the idea of responding as an individual to working together as a community toward something better.

"It's up for interpretation, and maybe people will have very different thoughts and feelings about the album themselves — and it would be wonderful if that's what happened," Campbell said. "But for me, the concept of it is focused on the common good and everyone being valued and doing their part, so that we can progress as a truly healthy society."

The album is a combination of solo piano, orchestral and electronic with the use of synthesizers, which Campbell said mix to showcase a more full expression of who he is as an artist. It was a lot of fun to explore, he said, and aside from the nerves that all artists get before new work is released, he's excited to share it with audiences.

As Campbell prepares for the end of his run in the Quad-Cities, the musician is also looking to the future of his family, art and profession.

While he's leaving the academic sphere fully for now, Campbell said, he has plenty of professional work to stay busy with, including film scores and other original music. The most important part of this change, however, will be how Campbell approaches his life and work.

"This coming year is going to be a bit of a rediscovery — kind of a breathing-in time, even though I've got these projects that I've already said yes to," he said. "It's time to take the space that I need to create the next thing."