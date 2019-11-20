'Compromise' at Jersey Farms? As vote looms, residents and leaders mull options on maximum building height

There was talk of “compromise” at the Davenport City Council meeting Wednesday night over a proposed ordinance that would reduce the maximum building height in parts of the Elmore Corners district.
The issue over whether a portion of land south and west of Elmore Avenue ought to have a maximum building height of 120 feet, 55 feet, or some other total, has pitted Jersey Farms residents — who want a shorter height maximum — against some of the land’s owners, who are mulling its development as a possible hotel or a senior housing.
But “compromise” means different things to different people.
Some believe the best compromise is 80 feet — a middle spot between 120 feet and 55 feet.
But for others, 55 feet is already a compromise, up from the 50 feet maximum that was part of an earlier agreement from 2014, said Alderman Rich Clewell, Ward 6, whose district includes Jersey Farms.
“My contention has been that if we’re going to talk about a compromise, which I think is reasonable, let’s make sure we’re talking about the right numbers,” Clewell said in an interview. “The point is that 120 feet is really not the right number to start with. The correct number to start with is 50 feet, which the council agreed to in 2014 on the area immediately south of Elmore.”
Residents are incensed that buildings taller than 55 feet, or roughly four stories, will obstruct their views and lead to noise congestion.
Nearby Rhythm City Casino Resort, which is about 106 feet tall and sits north of Elmore Avenue, would not be affected by the ordinance.
City Council is scheduled to hold a final vote on the matter at its meeting Tuesday night. But the final resolution could change before then. Multiple city officials and citizens said that dialogue between the developers and nearby residents is ongoing.
Still, Clewell said he does not expect the resolution to change.
Attorney Candy Pastrnak, who represents the owner of about 15 acres in question, told Council that 55-feet height limitation is “too restrictive.”
Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, agreed. He said he plans to propose an amendment seeking an 80-feet maximum. In an interview, he praised the landowners as “good neighbors” and said that 80 feet is a “good compromise” between the city’s interest in economic development and the concerns of residents.
For their part, Jersey Farms residents told the council that they want 55 feet.
“This city made a commitment to Jersey Farms and the neighbors that there would be no building built higher than 50 feet,” said Jeff Hyland, Jersey Farms resident. “I still believe this city needs to stick by its commitment to the neighborhood. If you don’t, I think it will say a lot about whether we can trust this city or not.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.