'Compromise' at Jersey Farms? As vote looms, residents and leaders mull options on maximum building height

Residents are incensed that buildings taller than 55 feet, or roughly four stories, will obstruct their views and lead to noise congestion.

Nearby Rhythm City Casino Resort, which is about 106 feet tall and sits north of Elmore Avenue, would not be affected by the ordinance.

City Council is scheduled to hold a final vote on the matter at its meeting Tuesday night. But the final resolution could change before then. Multiple city officials and citizens said that dialogue between the developers and nearby residents is ongoing.

Still, Clewell said he does not expect the resolution to change.

Attorney Candy Pastrnak, who represents the owner of about 15 acres in question, told Council that 55-feet height limitation is “too restrictive.”

Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, agreed. He said he plans to propose an amendment seeking an 80-feet maximum. In an interview, he praised the landowners as “good neighbors” and said that 80 feet is a “good compromise” between the city’s interest in economic development and the concerns of residents.

For their part, Jersey Farms residents told the council that they want 55 feet.

“This city made a commitment to Jersey Farms and the neighbors that there would be no building built higher than 50 feet,” said Jeff Hyland, Jersey Farms resident. “I still believe this city needs to stick by its commitment to the neighborhood. If you don’t, I think it will say a lot about whether we can trust this city or not.”

