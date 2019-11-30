Computer malfunction causes Bettendorf's emergency sirens go off

The emergency sirens in Bettendorf went off inadvertently a couple of times Saturday afternoon.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Bettendorf spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said that the problem was determined to be with the city’s computer system and not with the Scott Emergency Communications Center.
Haldeman said the city is working to fix the problem.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today