You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Computer malfunction causes Bettendorf's emergency sirens go off
breaking

Computer malfunction causes Bettendorf's emergency sirens go off

{{featured_button_text}}

The emergency sirens in Bettendorf went off inadvertently a couple of times Saturday afternoon.

Bettendorf spokeswoman Lauran Haldeman said that the problem was determined to be with the city’s computer system and not with the Scott Emergency Communications Center.

Haldeman said the city is working to fix the problem.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News