Concrete supplier sues Lunda, builder of I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities

"Lunda is in breach of its Contracts and Hahn is entitled to judgment against Lunda for damages in the amount of $1,463,976.26, plus interest at the highest rate allowed by law, and interest continues to accrue at the highest rate allowed by law until entry of judgment, and costs, disbursements, and attorneys’ fees as permitted by the Contracts," the lawsuit states.

A Minneapolis attorney representing Hahn declined Friday to comment on the lawsuit.

It includes details about the cement supplier using "special concrete mix never before attempted." The special mix, the lawsuit states, was required, because Lunda didn't use cooling tubes for the concrete in an effort to save money.

Using the special mix, Hahn's complaint alleges, created a "laitance," which is described as a layer of "weak" material that settles on the surface of the pour. The company claimed Lunda refused to pay Hahn for their unique concrete mix, due to the expense of removing the laitance.

The absence of cooling tubes also required Hahn to use an expensive supply of liquid nitrogen, according to the suit.

Neither the lack of cooling tubes, nor the presence of the laitance introduced unsafe materials for the bridge build, Lunda's attorney said Friday.