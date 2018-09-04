The condemnation of the Americas Best Value Inn in Moline on Aug. 29 is expected to speed up a closing originally planned for November.
The hotel is located at 6920 27th St., Moline, off Interstate 74 near the Quad-City International Airport. It was condemned Aug. 29 because of multiple life safety and health code violations, according to Moline City Fire Inspector Jerry Spiegel.
"I think they (the hotel's owners) were planning on tearing it down in November anyway," Spiegel said. "So we just kind of moved it up a little bit."
The 120-room hotel, once a Holiday Inn Express, has been through several ownership and name changes over the years. Its current owners, Hawkeye Hotels, could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Calls to the hotel went unanswered.
Founded in 1982, Hawkeye Hotels is a privately owned hospitality firm with more than $750 million in assets. Based in Coralville, Iowa, its holdings include the Radisson Quad-City Plaza in Davenport.