The Iowa Board of Medicine voted unanimously to add "severe, intractable pediatric autism with self-injurous or aggressive behavior" to the list of conditions treatable by cannabidiol oil, or CBD, at its public meeting Friday.
While the original petition asked to allow the treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder, the board did not add it.
"Concerns expressed by some board members about potential negative effects the use of medical cannabidiol may have on the young developing brain are not applicable to children with severe, intractable autism that includes self-injurious or aggressive behaviors due to the severity of the autism symptoms and level of disability," read minutes from the November 2018 meeting during which it was heard.
The original petitioner, Jocelyn Sbiral, told the Board she would like to see the definition expanded. Her son, 27, resides at the Woodward Resource Center in Woodford and has exhibited self-injurous and aggressive behaviors.
"It is because of the severe nature of his condition, his inability to communicate how he is feeling and the lack of response that he has to medication with very serious side effects that I would like to see him and other adult persons living with severe autism to have the opportunity to see if the use of medical cannabidiol will provide some benefit," Sbiral told the Board in written comments.
At the public meeting, Sbiral was advised she would need to resubmit her request because of how CBD oil is regulated toward specific diagnoses, though the Board seemed in general agreement.