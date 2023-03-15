Astronomers in the distant past closely observed the motion of the planets and moons and calculated the motion and orbits of the planets very precisely.
Using geometry, it is possible to calculate when objects in the sky will appear to be very close to each other as seen from Earth. Such an event is called a conjunction.
On March 1, a conjunction occurred between Venus and Jupiter, where the two planets appeared to be separated by an angle of about half a degree. That’s approximately equal to the diameter of the moon.
The attached photo shows the conjunction as it was seen from Port Byron, above the western horizon, soon after sunset on March 1. Venus is the brighter object on the right, and Jupiter is at the left.
Although Venus and Jupiter will come close to each other within a period of a little more than one year, the next time we’ll be able to see a conjunction this close between these two bright planets will be on Sept. 2, 2039.
A conjunction is always an interesting event in amateur astronomy, because, in addition to showing the orbital paths of the planets, it gives you the opportunity to view two astronomical objects and compare them. At this conjunction, Venus appears brighter than Jupiter, although the diameter of Jupiter is almost 12 times that of Venus.
Venus is much closer to Earth and also much closer to the sun than Jupiter and is also covered in clouds that reflect sunlight. This makes it much brighter from our viewpoint than the distant planet Jupiter.
Although the conjunction has passed, Venus will remain in the evening sky after sunset throughout March. Jupiter is setting earlier each night until it is no longer visible about the middle of the month.
The moon will appear near Venus very low in the west on March 23. A few days later, the moon will be higher in the sky and just below and to the right of the planet Mars.
There are many more wonders in the night sky this month, and your opportunity to see them is almost here. The Popular Astronomy Club will begin its monthly public viewing sessions on Saturday, March 18, at Niabi Zoo's parking lot, beginning at sunset.
Several high-quality telescopes will be set up, along with our PACMO mobile observatory. Club members will be on hand to point the scopes at interesting objects and explain what you’re looking at.
The public observing sessions will continue at Niabi Zoo on the third Saturday of every month through November. To learn more, visit our website at popularastronomyclub.org or find us on Facebook. Meanwhile, keep looking up.
Popular Astronomy Club photographs recently discovered Comet Leonard
Comet Leonard was discovered in January of 2021 as it approached the inner solar system, according to NASA. Its orbit will bring it past Earth and Venus, then it will loop around the sun in early January.
These photographs were taken between 4 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, by Alan Sheidler, of the Popular Astronomy Club. The observations were made from the Black Hawk College campus.
"This comet is not bright enough to be seen without visual aid (at least not yet)," Sheidler wrote when submitting the pictures. "A good pair of binoculars will do the job. Look to the area of the sky to the right of the big dipper and above the bright star Arcturus in the East.
"The comet is moving down in the sky, and will shift position a little bit every night," he continued. "This morning it was above the bright star Arcturus and will drop closer and pass just to the left of Arcturus over the next few days. So if you get a chance in the next couple days, see if you can find it.
"Hopefully the comet will brighten and become this year's 'Christmas Star'!" he wrote. "Keep looking up!"
Sheidler also photographed M3, a globular cluster.
Globular clusters are a group of stars tied together in a rough sphere by gravity, according to NASA. These formations frequently contain stars that are among the oldest in the galaxy in which the cluster is found.