A globular cluster is a group of stars tied together in a rough sphere by gravity, according to NASA. These formations frequently contain stars that are among the oldest in the galaxy in which the cluster is found.

A photograph of M3, a globular cluster, taken by Alan Sheidler, of the Popular Astronomy Club. Sheidler took the photo early Friday, Dec. 3, while observing Comet Leonard.

Leonard, discovered earlier this year, is passing through the inner solar system, according to NASA.

Comet Leonard was discovered in January of 2021 as it approached the inner solar system, according to NASA. Its orbit will bring it past Earth and Venus, then it will loop around the sun in early January.

These photographs were taken between 4 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, by Alan Sheidler, of the Popular Astronomy Club. The observations were made from the Black Hawk College campus.

"This comet is not bright enough to be seen without visual aid (at least not yet)," Sheidler wrote when submitting the pictures. "A good pair of binoculars will do the job. Look to the area of the sky to the right of the big dipper and above the bright star Arcturus in the East.

"The comet is moving down in the sky, and will shift position a little bit every night," he continued. "This morning it was above the bright star Arcturus and will drop closer and pass just to the left of Arcturus over the next few days. So if you get a chance in the next couple days, see if you can find it.

"Hopefully the comet will brighten and become this year's 'Christmas Star'!" he wrote. "Keep looking up!"

Sheidler also photographed M3, a globular cluster.

Globular clusters are a group of stars tied together in a rough sphere by gravity, according to NASA. These formations frequently contain stars that are among the oldest in the galaxy in which the cluster is found.